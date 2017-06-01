Community needlework panels for millennium of St Alfege’s martyrdom to go on show

The handy work of community stitchers over five years to celebrate the millennium of St Alfege’s martyrdom in Greenwich are to go on display.

New exhibition – Christ in Greenwich Now is to run at St Alfege Church in Greenwich Church Street from Sunday June 18 until Sunday July 9.

The event is to show case the four needlework panels which were begun in 2012 as part of the events to mark the death of Alfege, Archbishop of Canterbury who was beaten to death by Danish raiders on the site of St Alfege Church.

The works now completed represent stories about the life of Jesus from the New Testament set in modern day Greenwich. The panels, which aim to illustrate the belief that Christ is discovered over and over again in the course of ordinary lives, includes one featuring Jesus preaching from a boat on the Thames to crowds in the old Royal Naval College and Greenwich Park.

The panels were also inspired by the Greenwich Millennium tapestries now permanently exhibited at Royal Greenwich Heritage Centre. Revd Chris Moody, vicar at St Alfege Church said: “This is a wonderful example of members of the local community coming together and giving their expertise and time freely to bring the story of Jesus to life.”

The sewing took place from 2011 until 2016 with the sewing group meeting every week in the church and included members of St Alfege Church, the Old Royal Naval College Chapel and the wider community in and around Greenwich.”

The panels were made to be used in different ways by schools, churches and other institutions to support community engagement and learning and are set in triangular frames which can be displayed together or separately. It is intended that they will be displayed on a changing basis in a variety of locations in Greenwich. For more information please contact office@st-alfege.org.uk or telephone 020 8853 0687.

The church is open on weekdays from 11am to 4pm, on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm and on Sundays from noon to 4pm. Everyone is welcome.