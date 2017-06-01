A campaign to clean up Plumstead and make it fit for a Royal Borough has been launched

The ‘Love Plumstead, Hate Litter” campaign run by Greenwich council aims to strengthen the sense of pride in the community to help improve the environment. The campaign includes a crack down on fly tipping and littering and the council has pledged to take enforcement action against business owners who allow shops to fall into disrepair in response to residents concerns.

The authority is also to publicise the work of the community’s Environment Champions and groups who conduct litter-picks, share intelligence and promote a #PositivePlumstead. One of the next planned actions bringing people together is to be a clean up of the Pettman Crescent Underpass.

To encourage people to report littering and fly-tipping immediately the contact details for the Envirocrime team are emblazoned on the banners now installed in the area. There is also to be increased publicity for the Plumstead Fly-tipping Taskforce- a roaming unit of enforcement and street services officers dedicated to rapidly removing fly-tips.

The council says that between April 2016 and the end of March 2017, the team proactively cleared 9,479 fly tips across Plumstead totalling 341 tonnes of waste. This April it cleared 707 fly tips, across the area clearing a total of 18.5 tonnes of garbage. Also planned is regular deep-cleans of Plumstead High Street.

The council is also highlighting that it is making some major investments in Plumstead including an £11.2million library, cultural and leisure centre, a £2.8million public realm improvement package around its railway Station.

Councillor Danny Thorpe, the deputy leader and cabinet member for regeneration and sustainability said: “There is unprecedented investment taking place in Plumstead and it’s only right that we match that investment with a rekindling of community spirit around caring for the local environment and taking pride in your local community. There are some truly committed residents and community groups in Plumstead – we want to help them, work with them, and empower them to deliver a positive Plumstead for all.”

You can report littering and fly-tipping confidentially at www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/flytipping or through calling the Envirocrime team on: 020 8921 4661.