Detectives name West Norwood fatal stabbing victim

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman in Elyewood Road, West Norwood, on Thursday, May 25 have named the victim.

Formal identification has now taken place and she has been named as 33-year-old Emma Day, from West Norwood.

A post-mortem examination was held on Friday, 26 May at Greenwich Mortuary, and a provisional cause of death was given as a stab wound to the heart.

Mark Morris, 39, from Cranbrook Road, Croydon was charged on Saturday, 27 May with Emma’s murder.

He appeared in custody at Camberwell Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 29.

He then appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, May 31 via video link and was remanded in custody.

A Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing has been listed for Wednesday, August 16.

A provisional trial date has been set for Tuesday, November 21..