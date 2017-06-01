Look for the wow factor when viewing nature in the city

A new survey of 226 people living in London reveals that city-dwellers have a strong affinity for nature and think that it’s important to help care for it.

But the poll also highlights a conflict. While city-dwellers feel that nature is important to them, they find it hard to connect with it as much as they’d like to, and a high proportion of people want to see more nature in cities.

The survey comes at a time when we have stronger evidence than ever before that nature is good for us and makes us happy. However, people feel increasingly disconnected from nature and not enough is being done to ensure that the places where most people actually live and work – our cities – have thriving wildlife.

The poll reveals: Eighty seven per cent of London’s city-dwellers feel that nature is important to them but 78 per cent of adults in London don’t think that they spend enough time in nature; Just 18 per cent said that the last wow moment they had with nature was in their local London city area – while 67 per cent of people’s most recent special moments with nature were from elsewhere, such as television, holidays and visits to the countryside.

Only 12 per cent have enjoyed a wild place as part of their working day in the last week; The poll reveals 92 per cent of adults think it’s important to help nature – 55 per cent report doing something in their garden to help it – and 73 per cent of adults want to see more nature in London.

The poll results are released as The Wildlife Trust launch their 30 Days Wild challenge running throughout June, encouraging people to commit random acts of wildness – daily connections with nature – every day for 30 days. More than 35,000 have pledged so far including 3,000 schools and 1,000 businesses. Lucy McRobert of The Wildlife Trust said: “The poll clearly shows how much nature means to people living in cities.

“People love nature so much that very high proportion say they do doing something to help care for it. The fact that so many adults want to see more nature in their cities is a wake-up call to us all.

“It’s a shame that only a fifth of city-dwellers have experienced a special moment where they were amazed by wildlife they’d seen or heard in their local area recently – the beauty of wild plants and sounds of bees buzzing and birdsong should be available to us all.

“Those wow wildlife moments are all around us and 30 Days Wild is the perfect way to help you do that.” The Wildlife Trust is urging everyone to take part in the 30 Days Wild challenge and have wow moments every day during June. Discover the urban jungle – spot gorgeous goldfinches or ferns growing out of walls.

Take action for nature by planting a mini-meadow in a window box or create a container pond! Lucy McRobert said: “The poll found that very few of us enjoy wild places at lunchtime. With the pressure on at work, it’s easy to get stuck behind your desk. 30 Days Wild has lots of ideas for helping make nature part of your work life, as well as at home – less screen time, more green time.”

Among those taking the 30 Days Wild challenge this year include Amy Williams, Olympic gold medallist, TV presenter and public speaker. She said: “I have always been passionate about wildlife and looking after the world we live in. “I’ve been lucky to go on some amazing wild adventures all around the world, but my love of nature began at home.

“Some of the greatest adventures happen in your everyday life. 30 Days Wild is perfect for me; it combines my love of being outdoors and staying active with my creative side, too. I can’t wait to get involved.”

Dr Alice Roberts, academic, writer and broadcaster, said: “Getting out in the natural world is good for the mind and body. Humans are meant to spend time in nature and be part of it – it’s how we evolved over thousands of years. And it’s not just for the weekend – it should be every single day.

“Immerse yourself in nature this June with 30 Days Wild!” Levison Wood, explorer, writer and photographer, says: “It’s so important that interest in nature begins from an early age. Projects like 30 Days Wild are crucial in doing so and I wish it every success.”

The impact of taking part in 30 Days Wild has been tracked by academics at the University of Derby. Their study found that people who did something wild each day for a month, felt happier, healthier and more connected to nature, with added benefits for the natural world too.

Dr Miles Richardson, director of psychology, who led the study, said: “The impact of 30 Days Wild adds to the compelling argument for bringing nature into our everyday lives. Two months after taking part in 30 Days Wild, there was a 30 per cent increase in the number of people who reported their health as excellent.

“Last year’s results also show people’s happiness continued to improve after 30 Days Wild ended, which illustrates its sustained impact.

“This is important as it is happiness and connecting with nature that influence improvements in health. “Our study shows those who benefited most were younger adults and those who weren’t nature lovers.”