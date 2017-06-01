People are urged to take part in a festival to blitz three rivers from litter and invasive species Himalayan balsam and giant hog weeds

The ninth annual 3 Rivers Clean Up event for the Ravensbourne, Pool and Quaggy rivers is to run from Saturday June 3 until Saturday June 24. The event featuring around 30 clean up events is to see armies of wader clad volunteers lending a hand.

The three week blitz is also to raise awareness of the damage plastics and invasive species Himalayan balsam causes on the environment of the rivers which form the Ravensbourne river catchment. The work is to concentrates on about 20 sites in Lewisham, Greenwich, Bromley and Croydon and is being run by waterways charity Thames2 in partnership with Lewisham council and The Quaggy Waterways Action Group (QWAG)

Last year, about 600 volunteers removed 6,000 Himalayan balsam plants, injected 2,500 giant hog weeds and took away 500 bags of rubbish.

The festival also includes two Float Your Boats events for the Great Get Together in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox, who had a houseboat on The Thames. People can either make boats on the day at workshops or bring along a children’s toy for the events which will be held at Manor Park on Saturday June 17 and at Chinbrook Meadows on Sunday June 18 with both from 1pm until 3pm.

Lawrence Beale Collins from Thames21 said: “This year, we will be raising awareness about the damage plastic does to our wildlife and waterways. There has been a public groundswell of interest in this topic, reflected by the London Assembly’s environmental committee quoting Thames21’s research, including that our citizen scientist volunteers found 2,500 plastic bottles in the River Thames in one day.

“Plastic bottles are just one of the top 10 types of items found. We want to make our rivers great places for people to enjoy and where a huge diversity of wildlife thrives, which is why we have the 3 Rivers Clean Up to try to rid the Ravensbourne catchment of Himalayan balsam, because it stops other wild plants from growing.”

Himalayan balsam was introduced into the country in the mid-19th century as a garden plant because of its beautiful pink-purple flowers. But it has become widespread along urban rivers and out-competes native species.

Professional ecologists and amateur enthusiasts who were working on the rivers were concerned about the lack of biodiversity caused by the huge amount of balsam. The plants can grow up to two metres tall and the roots make the soil along the riverbanks unstable.

Paul de Zylva, chair of QWAG said: “If you’ve never been into a local river, the 3 Rivers Clean Up is a great way to start getting to know them while helping keep them free of invasive non-native plants such as Himalayan balsam, which can harm the natural quality of the river and its banks.

“People of all ages enjoy taking part. Just come along, bring a friend and you’ll meet new people, get to wear waders and go home knowing more about your local rivers than you imagined.”

Nick Pond, from Lewisham council, said: “The 3 Rivers Clean Up festival was initiated by Lewisham residents nine years ago and is now the second biggest community river clean up event in the UK. It continues to grow in popularity and all are welcome to join in and help improve our environment.”

Venues for 3 Rivers Clean Up events include Ladywell Fields, Sutcliffe Park, Chinbrook Meadows and Brookmill Park, with partners including Nature’s Gym.

The full event listings can be found at https://3riverscleanup.co.uk/home/take-part/