Boris was back in Eltham to support councillor’s bid to win the seat for the Conservatives.

The Foreign Secretary accompanied by parliamentary hopefully Matt Hartley chatted to shoppers and businesses along Eltham High Street on Wednesday. He said: “I am pleased to support Matt Hartley – who I think will be a fantastic MP”

Mr Hartley, who is a councillor and leader of Greenwich council’s Tory group is hoping to overturn the 2,700 majority won by Labour’s Clive Efford two years ago at the election in seven days time.

The Mayor of London’s office during Mr Johnson’s tenure invested £2.8 million in Eltham High Street towards improvements to the public realm, which are currently under way. Mr Hartley, said: “I was delighted to bring Boris back to Eltham to check up on his investment in our high street. It was great to hear so many business owners are supporting me in this election. Like Theresa May, they know that we need to get the best possible Brexit deal to secure a strong economy – so that High Streets like ours can continue to thrive.

“Eltham needs a strong local voice, and an MP who can help make Brexit the success that we all need it to be. The stakes at this election could not be higher – and I am looking forward to knocking on as many doors as possible in this final week of the campaign.”