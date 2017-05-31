The morning party pioneers celebrate fourth anniversary in Brixton

A guest appearance from one of the world’s most famous DJs will mark the fourth anniversary of a global fitness event.

The alcohol-free Morning Gloryville will celebrate its fourth Birthday at Brixton Beach Rooftop tomorrow, Thursday, from 7-11am.

Previous birthday parties have seen performances from the likes of superstar DJs Basement Jaxx and Rudimental.

The headlining DJ will be kept a secret until the day of the birthday, however guests can be assured this iconic British legend will get hips shaking and hearts racing from the moment the party kicks off.

Taking place for the first time at the Brixton Beach Rooftop, early risers are invited to throw on their jazziest leggings and come to soak up the sunshine whilst dancing barefoot in the sand, for one of Morning Gloryville’s most epic parties yet.

Located in the heart of Brixton Market, Brixton Beach Rooftop will offer all the elements of a sun-kissed holiday, complete with air stewards to take tickets on arrival, a beach caricaturist, and even sandcastle competitions.

Alongside the electrifying musical performances, guests can unwind in the free yoga zone, head to the Transformation Station to be painted with biodegradable sparkles from Glitterlution, and enjoy revitalising wake-up massages to loosen limbs and relax the muscles. Post workout, ravers can refuel with delicious superfood smoothies, pick up some healthy vegan snacks from RAWsome, and get their energy fix from the coffee kiosk.

Since its launch in 2013, the exercise party has become globally acclaimed, taking place in over 20 countries including the likes of New York, Japan and Australia. The parties enable like-minded individuals to gather in full force, and awaken from their morning slumber with a truly memorable sunrise rave.

It aims to spread what is called ‘The Gloryville Effect’ – a way of taking positive action in areas of need by raising funds to visit refugee camps and poverty-stricken areas to spread moments of joy and hope. Each event is partnered with charities such as Peace Direct and Love Support Unite, and are continuously looking to team up with new organisations.