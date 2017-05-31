AFC Wimbledon land Crystal Palace striker Kwesi Appiah

AFC Wimbledon have made their first signing of the summer – agreeing a deal for Crystal Palace striker Kwesi Appiah.

The 26-year-old is being released by the Eagles and will join the League One club on July 1.

Dons boss Neal Ardley said: “This is such a good signing for the club. We tried several times to bring Kwesi back, but after he took the Africa Cup of Nations by storm with Ghana I thought it could never happen.

“Goals are the hardest thing to create and score so Kwesi will hopefully help us in that department. He has been getting fit and sharp playing in Norway and all being well, he will be ready to hit the ground running. We are delighted with this signing and I’m sure the fans will be too.”

Appiah had been on loan with Norwegian side Viking FK since March.

He scored three goals in seven appearances for Wimbledon in 2014.