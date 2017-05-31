Millwall in the mix for Southend United midfielder Ryan Leonard

Southend United boss Phil Brown has revealed that Millwall have entered the chase for midfielder Ryan Leonard.

The Shrimpers insist that the 25-year-old midfielder is not for sale.

Sheffield United have failed with a bid Leonard, who is under contract at Roots Hall.

But news of Bolton and Millwall’s interest in the player has leaked out from the Southend United end – with Brown confirming heavy interest.

He told the Southend Echo: “Things are bubbling along where Lenny is concerned but we’ve put a not for sale sign on his head at the moment and will do all we can to keep him.

“The chairman has met with Lenny for talks but we’ve had two more clubs come in for him from the Championship.

“There’s a lot of interest but we’ve knocked back all the bids so far.”

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder – who is pursuing Charlton winger Ricky Holmes – said: “We’ve done it the right way – we’ve gone through the front door, I spoke to Phil and put a bid in, he’s recognised that and we’ll see where it goes,”