Lions midfielder compared to Den fans’ favourite by Neil Harris

Shaun Williams has won the approval of Millwall fans – with boss Neil Harris comparing him to Andy Frampton.

The Lions are in talks with the Irish midfielder, 30, who is a free agent at the end of next month.

“Shaun’s had a fantastic season and has played the majority of the games,” said Harris. “He’s proven himself as a character in the last two years.

“He’s one of those special characters who have gone from being a bit of a boo-boy to a fans’ favourite. I’d put him in the same bracket as Andy Frampton in that respect.

“He was maybe a little bit unappreciated at first but people slowly worked out that he has got an important role in the team.

“We’re in talks at the moment and I certainly hope we can find a common ground.”