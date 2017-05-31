Lions midfielder compared to Den fans’ favourite by Neil Harris

Wednesday, May 31, 2017
By Richard Cawley -
Millwall supporters celebrate on the pitch with Milwall's Shaun Williams after the final whistle

Shaun Williams has won the approval of Millwall fans – with boss Neil Harris comparing him to Andy Frampton.

The Lions are in talks with the Irish midfielder, 30, who is a free agent at the end of next month.

“Shaun’s had a fantastic season and has played the majority of the games,” said Harris. “He’s proven himself as a character in the last two years.

“He’s one of those special characters who have gone from being a bit of a boo-boy to a fans’ favourite. I’d put him in the same bracket as Andy Frampton in that respect.

“He was maybe a little bit unappreciated at first but people slowly worked out that he has got an important role in the team.

“We’re in talks at the moment and I certainly hope we can find a common ground.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

