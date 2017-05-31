Charlton manager explains why transfer deals are taking time

Karl Robinson has explained why it has been a waiting game for Charlton Athletic in the transfer market – and defended his earlier optimism that he could strike deals quickly.

The Addicks boss had spoken about wanting at least a few new signings sorted before he headed off on a summer break.

Charlton’s season finished four weeks ago and there had been no activity beyond releasing the likes of Adam Chicksen and Roger Johnson.

The Addicks compiled a list of transfer targets with Ben Reeves, in the final weeks of his contract at Milton Keynes, right near the top of the players they want to attract.

Bradford winger Mark Marshall is another. His deal is also running down but the 30-year-old has been offered fresh terms by City, even though sources have indicated he wants a return to his London roots.

The Addicks have also made a contract offer to Swindon Town captain Nathan Thompson, another due to be a free agent.

“I expected to get one or two done early but what people need to understand is that we could have got deals done but they might not have been 100 per cent right for us,” said Robinson.

“Every single player I’m chasing is unfortunately wanted by Championship teams or bigger teams that have been relegated.

“We’re in the same bracket as a lot of clubs that have the same financial pull as ourselves. The better players do that longer to do.”

Robinson revealed after the final day win over Swindon Town that he had two potential signings in the Valley stands.

“We are waiting on one or two things with those,” he said. “Even though we have things on the table their agents have been trying things.

“I’ve been in touch with Steve [Gallen, head of recruitment] every single day. But our season finished a lot earlier than the League Two and Championship play-offs.

“There has been an awful lot riding on the results.

A lot of the business is not done until the Football League season is completely finished.

“People don’t understand that even the FA Cup final can have an effect on a League One team. There is a knock-on effect in terms of which players are loaned out and who they’ll take on pre-season trips.

“There are so many variables which can come down to our level.”