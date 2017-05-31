Millwall legend backed to have same impact in Championship as Brighton and Reading fans’ favourites

Neil Harris is in no doubt that Steve Morison can have a huge impact for Millwall in the Championship – comparing him to former Charlton fans’ favourite Yann Kermorgant.

The 33-year-old scored 19 times for the Lions in League One this season – none bigger than his late winner against Bradford in the play-off final at Wembley.

And Millwall manager Harris backs Morison to deliver again at a higher level.

Morison made his name with the Lions before leaving in June 2011 – going on to play in the Premier League for Norwich City and then Leeds United. Harris brought the former Wales international back to The Den in August 2015. It is his third spell after a loan in the 2013-14 campaign.

“Steve came back because he wanted to play for Millwall and he wanted to play for me,” said Harris. “He’s played his best football at our football club.

“That’s when he has been at his best. I’m sure Steve will make the same impact in the Championship as senior strikers like Glenn Murray and Yann Kermorgant at Brighton and Reading.

“He’s a Championship player. Steve gets this football club and plays in a team that plays to his strengths.

“I played him in a lot in games I shouldn’t have done. I played him because I knew he would do it and he has that mindset.

“He has played well over 100 games in the past two seasons – that’s a ridiculous amount of football. He lends me support. He came away from Leeds because he didn’t love life there. He wanted to enjoy life at Millwall. He has been key for this football club.”

Ex-Eagles frontman Murray scored 23 goals as Brighton won automatic promotion.

Kermorgant bagged 18 goals in the normal campaign.