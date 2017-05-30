Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Charlton working on a deal to bring Chelsea man back to The Valley

By Richard Cawley
Charlton Athletic v MK Dons, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 4 April 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Charlton are working on a deal to bring Jay Dasilva back to The Valley next season.

 

The Addicks want to add to their left-sided options and the Chelsea man, 19, was a hit when he played in their backline in the final weeks of the campaign.

 

Dasilva only has 12 months to run on his Blues contract. It is not clear yet whether the Premier League champions will offer him an extension.

 

Dasilva had not been out on loan before his January switch to SE7 and initially took time to settle into the first-team picture. But he finished the campaign strongly for Charlton as he made 10 League One appearances.

 

Addicks boss Karl Robinson has already freed up a slot to bring in a left-back after releasing Adam Chicksen. Lewis Page, signed from West Ham at the start of 2017, has endured an injury-hit start to life in South London.

