Millwall will hand future role to David Forde – plus Lions boss on Joe Martin exit

David Forde formally ended his Millwall playing career when he was released last week – but boss Neil Harris says there will be a role at the club in the future.

The goalkeeper, 37, spent the final year of his Den contract out on loan at Portsmouth.

Forde was an ever-present for the South Coast club as they won League Two promotion and he was named in the divisional team of the year by his fellow professionals.

And Harris says that the Republic of Ireland international, who played 338 games for the Lions, is an all-time great.

“Fordey, without a shadow of doubt, has been one of the top four or five goalkeepers over the generations.

“The amount of games he’s played, the success he has had in a Millwall shirt and just his desire and discipline as pro – the way he lives his life.

“He was a big part of the changing room and had the right mentality. He lives the life of a proper professional footballer in terms of his dedication, diet and having an excellent training regime.

“He was top-drawer. I wanted people to follow Fordey and what he did.

“When Jordan [Archer] got the number one spot here this season he told me that if he got the chance to go and be number one somewhere he wanted to do that.

“How can you say no to man at 37 who still wants to go and play 46 games in a row? It’s testament to the character he is.

“Fordey will go and sign somewhere and that could be for one year, two years or three. He could play until he is 40 because of his physique and the way he looks after himself.

“His character and Millwall record will lead to him coming back to the club – without a shadow of doubt.

“He has certainly got all the attributes to be a good coach or manager. I’m sure he will always be welcome back at the club in a new capacity in the future.”

Also heading out of the Millwall exit door is Joe Martin. The 27-year-old left-back made 23 appearances in League One this season but did not feature between December 21 and early April.

Harris stuck with a consistent backline which saw Tony Craig fill Martin’s preferred role.

The defender signed on a free transfer from Gillingham in July 2015.

“Joe has been exceptional as a professional and was pivotal in our efforts to get to the play-off final last year,” said Harris.

“He was my first permanent signing as a football manager, I’ll never forget Joe Martin.

“He has played well over 20 appearances this season and been a huge part of the squad over the last two years.

“He is as good a professional as I have come across in the way he prepares and recovers, it’s a side of the game that people don’t see.

“The work he is on the training pitch, in the gym and sports science is top, top-drawer. He’s just unfortunate in the second half of the season that TC’s form has been as good as anybody in the team over a four-month period.

“At his age he wants to be the number three player week in and week out. I admire him for that. The way he lives his life he will be a top pro for a period of time still.”

Martin also played through the pain of a serious shoulder injury when he scored in a 1-1 draw with Bradford at The Den in September.

“He is a hard-as-nails left-back who has done really well in a Millwall shirt,” said Harris. “He’ll have fond memories when he looks back on a successful time for him.”

At the time of our paper going to press Millwall were in negotiations with Shaun Williams, Shaun Cummings and Jimmy Abdou.

“Shaun Williams has been in contracts talks on and off around the play-off games in the last six to eight weeks,” said Harris. “I’m hoping we’re edging closer to getting the right deal.

“What you have to remember is all three will be in demand elsewhere. I don’t think they want to move elsewhere but when your contract runs out you will attract interest.

“I’m hoping Shaun Williams will get done sooner rather than later.

“Discussions are ongoing with Jimmy and Shaun Cummings. It’s not always as easy with players in the building. When you are bring them in from the outside they are desperate to come – it is all fresh. When they are already in the building it can be slightly more complicated to renegotiate.”

Millwall have released development players Kyron Farrell, Alfie Pavey and Rian Bray.

Harris said: “The question to ask is can you see them in the first-team in the next six to 12 months? If you can’t see a clear picture then you have to be fair to the players as well. That maybe it is time for them to continue their progress somewhere else.”