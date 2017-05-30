Millwall boss confirms interest in signing Reading man – but doesn’t expect to break club transfer record

Millwall boss Neil Harris is not expecting to break Millwall’s long-standing transfer record for an incoming deal.

The Lions’ biggest fee paid remains an £800,000 transfer for striker Paul Goddard in 1989.

And Harris achieved promotion back to the Championship this season without spending more than £60,000 in fees.

When asked if he expected to surpass the spending on Goddard, the highly-rated young manager said: “I don’t think so. We need to add to the squad and I think it’s safe to say we’ll look to add five or six players to get a good nucleus.

“Then it will be in August and January if we need to any more.

“What’s key is adding to the same spirit we have here. I don’t believe I necessarily have to go and spend £2million on one player or £1million on another, so on and so on.

“What I’ve got to do is make sure we get the right players at the right price and the right salary – to come in and help us improve.

“It is about small steps. We’re going from a top-six budget in League One and trying to be a competitive Championship club – that isn’t going to happen overnight. There is too big a gulf between the divisions.

“We’ve got to find our way and be diligent. I know the board will be supportive. John Berylson has been fantastic in the last two years.

“With Jed Wallace and Jake Cooper’s loans both finishing it leaves us with quite a thin squad. We’ve got to recruit well.

“I met some players before the play-off final, just to get the ball rolling. A lot of League One and Championship sides finished their seasons on April 30.

“Identifying targets is key. Getting them over the line is another matter.”

Harris is keen on permanent deals for Wolves winger Wallace and Reading centre-back Cooper.

“I’d certainly like to invest in two young players with potential,” he said.