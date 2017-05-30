Tuesday, May 30, 2017
QPR chasing loan deal for Watford defender

QPR chasing loan deal for Watford defender

By Richard Cawley -
0
105
Blackburn Rovers' Tommie Hoban celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game
QPR boss Ian Holloway wants Watford defender Tommie Hoban on loan.
The 23-year-old spent the last campaign at Blackburn Rovers and played 11 times before suffering a dislocated shoulder which ruled him out March.
Hoban scored in a 1-0 win at fellow Championship strugglers Nottingham Forest in mid-April  but the Ewood Park outfit lost their fight to stay in the second tier of English football.
Hoban still has four years to run on his Hornets deal and Holloway wants to give him a further taste of first-team action in west London.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
QPR chasing loan deal for Watford defender