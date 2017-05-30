QPR chasing loan deal for Watford defender

QPR boss Ian Holloway wants Watford defender Tommie Hoban on loan.

The 23-year-old spent the last campaign at Blackburn Rovers and played 11 times before suffering a dislocated shoulder which ruled him out March.

Hoban scored in a 1-0 win at fellow Championship strugglers Nottingham Forest in mid-April but the Ewood Park outfit lost their fight to stay in the second tier of English football.

Hoban still has four years to run on his Hornets deal and Holloway wants to give him a further taste of first-team action in west London.