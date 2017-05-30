Exclusive: Bristol City weighing up move for Fulham goalkeeper

Bristol City are ready to test Fulham’s resolve to hold onto Marcus Bettinelli as they contemplate making an offer for the goalkeeper.

City goalkeeping coach David Coles was in the stands at Reading’s Madejski Stadium for the second leg of the Championship play-offs. And it is understood that Fulham’s Championship rivals have been monitoring Bettinelli for a period of time.

The 25-year-old had played the role of back-up after last summer’s signing of David Button from Brentford and his only action by mid-February had been in the FA Cup.

But after Button made a number of errors he won back his place in a 3-1 win over

Ipswich Town on April 8 – and kept his place for the remainder of the campaign before play-off semi-final defeat to Reading.

Bettinelli failed to keep a clean sheet in any of his 11 appearances.

He was the number one at the start of the 2015-16 season under Kit Symons but

suffered a serious knee injury which kept him out for seven months. Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic seemed to want a stopper who was more comfortable using his feet as part of a slicker passing game.

Bettinelli turned 25 last Wednesday and recently spoke about needing assurances he will play regularly.

He said: “I’ve got two more years left and I want to stay here. I love this club and want to play for this club but at the end of the day I need games. If I’m not going to get them that’s it, but hopefully I can get them and get this number one shirt.

“I’ve been at this club for a long, long time but I’m going to be turning 25 in the summer. I want to be playing regular football, and this season I haven’t done that.”

Bettinelli has played 56 league games for Fulham and previously had two loan stints at Accrington and a season at Dartford.