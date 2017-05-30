Chelsea goalkeeper Begovic opens the exit door at SW6

Asmir Begovic is discussing his Chelsea future today with the likelihood of an announcement that he will be exiting Stamford Bridge on Thursday with Bournemouth the likely destination.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina goalkeeper, 29, joined the Blues from Stoke City for £8million in July 2015 and his expected to join the South Coast outfit for £15million, making the Blues a tidy profit in the process.

In a two-year stay at SW6, he played 31 times, the last time he donned a Blues shirt was as an unused substitute in the FA Cup Final defeat on Saturday against Arsenal.

Only the departure of number one choice Thibaut Courtois, could convince Begovic to extend his stay with the Premier League champions – and that will not be part of the discussions taking place between him and Chelsea’s technical director Michael Emanalo.

When asked bout his future after the 2-1 defeat at Wembley to their north London rivals, Begovic said: “I don’t know what will happen. The club always wanted to let this season go by and then we will sit down and have a chat and see what’s the best thing to do. By the end of the week, I imagine I’ll know what I’m going to do.”

Begovic made just eight appearances between the sticks this season for the Blues and was naturally disappointed by the way the season panned out.

He said: “Listen, obviously it’s been difficult not getting all the games, which is normal. I accepted the role going into the season, we all bought into the manager and what he wanted me to do. I took a big leadership role, I’ve really really enjoyed being part of this group of guys. We have really come together and cemented a special bond. When guys come together, that’s what team sport is all about.

“I’m one of the older guys, which is weird. That’s been the really good part. We have all sacrificed, done what’s best for the team, and that’s the only way to achieve success.

“If you have guys mopping about day in and day out, then you are not going to achieve anything. It’s just going to be a negative atmosphere. We bought into the way of the manager, and its paid off.”

Begovic is not counting on the exit of Courtois to save his Chelsea career.

“Well, I think every situation is individual at the end of the day,” he said.

“Sure there may be some minor impact on everybody else, but it will be an individual decision.

“We sat down last year with the manager and we figured out a plan for the year and now we are going to do the same again. There are a lot of factors to consider, myself, the club. Hopefully we can make the best decision all around.”

If he leaves it will be as a title-winner – how does that feel?

“It was a huge experience. It’s why I came here,” he said. “I’m so glad that I was able to experience that with this group. I always wanted to know what it was like to lift the Premier League trophy and be part of that and be a Premier League winner, and I was able to achieve that. It was a positive experience for me.”

But for much of that time, he was watching from the sidelines.

“It’s difficult when you are not used to it,” he admitted. “I came here with the intention to compete and fighting and playing as many games as I can. Overall, I think I made more than 30 appearances so that’s not bad a return for a couple of years. It’s difficult as I have the mindset of a No1 and it’s been a different experience, an eye-opener. I’ve learned a lot through not playing, being in a different role, I’ve improved as a character and as a player – and person. So it’s a really big experience.

“I’ve learned so much being in the field being with these guys. Top, top players, top, top coaches each and every day is incredible and a great learning curve in many different ways, and something I’m glad has worked out.”

Of the cup final, Begovic said: “It was difficult – Arsenal deserved to win. They played better in the 90 minutes and it was tough on us. Credit to them. I think it’s a shame but overall I think it was a good season, when you compare where we were last year to where we are now, winning the Premier League, and to get to the (FA Cup) final, has been a good season overall.”

Of the manager Antonio Conte, Begovic refused to be critical, and instead said: “It was disappointing for him to lose, but he said he was proud of us, proud of what we achieved this season, the effort we gave for the best part of 10 months, and to have a good summer off and come back fresh for next season.”

Begovic will be back fresh for next season, but it will unlikely to be with Chelsea.