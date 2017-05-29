Monday, May 29, 2017
Millwall confirm deal for Bradford City defender James Meredith

By Richard Cawley -
Bradford City's James Meredith and Millwall's Jed Wallace (left) battle for the ball

Millwall have made their first signing of the summer – snapping up Bradford defender James Meredith.

The Bantams left-back, 29, is out of contract at the end of next month.

He will sign a two-year deal when he returns from his summer break next week.

“It’s important for us now at Championship level that we strengthen positions across the park and James’ arrival certainly does that,” Lions boss Neil Harris told the club’s website. “Competition for places is vital if we’re to be successful.
“He adds further quality to our left-hand side and arrives in form having enjoyed a brilliant season for Bradford. James has been putting in consistently good performances for some time, including against us, and I’m looking forward to working with him once pre-season training begins in the latter part of June.”

Meredith made 48 appearances and scored two goals last season and he featured against Millwall in the League One play-off final.

He started his career on Derby County’s books but eventually made the switch to Sligo Rovers in 2007.

Meredith, capped twice by Australia, clocked up 131 appearances for York City before moving to Bradford in July 2012.

Bradford had offered a new contract to the full-back but he has opted for a jump into the Championship with the Lions.

