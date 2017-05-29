Millwall confirm deal for Bradford City defender James Meredith

Millwall have made their first signing of the summer – snapping up Bradford defender James Meredith.
The Bantams left-back, 29, is out of contract at the end of next month.
He will sign a two-year deal when he returns from his summer break next week.
Meredith made 48 appearances and scored two goals last season and he featured against Millwall in the League One play-off final.
He started his career on Derby County’s books but eventually made the switch to Sligo Rovers in 2007.
Meredith, capped twice by Australia, clocked up 131 appearances for York City before moving to Bradford in July 2012.
Bradford had offered a new contract to the full-back but he has opted for a jump into the Championship with the Lions.