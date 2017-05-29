Exclusive: Millwall agree terms with AFC Wimbledon striker Tom Elliott

Millwall have agreed terms with AFC Wimbledon striker Tom Elliott.

The South London Press understands that the Lions have struck a deal with the 26-year-old.

Elliott scored 13 goals in 46 appearances for the Dons but is a free agent at the end of next month.

And Elliott will add to the targetman options for Neil Harris as Millwall strengthen for the new Championship campaign.

The big frontman has been a star performer for Wimbledon and swept the board in their Player of the Year awards.

Elliott told the South London Press at the start of May that he had a big decision to make – and how he had loved life with the Dons: “He [Neil Ardley] has told me he doesn’t want to lose me and I really appreciate that. I love Wimbledon and everything about it. I’ve loved every minute since I moved to London.

“I can’t thank everyone at AFC enough. I’m from Leeds but from when I moved down here two years ago it feels like home. I don’t want to leave it.

“It’s been a very, very special season for me. That’s down to everyone making me feel special, feel at home and putting a smile on my face. It has given me a base to perform.

“I had to fill some big shoes with Bayo Akinfenwa going but I didn’t think too much about it. I just took it in my stride. First of all the gaffer gave me a great chance to express myself in a higher league. I wanted to repay him for having that faith.

“The supporters have had my back all season. They chanted my name. Everyone is just there supporting me.”