A day at Wembley following Chelsea FC at the FA Cup Final – pictures that say it all

I videoed the brilliant @searuane as he answered the taunts of Arsenal fans who saw him wearing a Chelsea scarf in the best possible way with a superb rendition of Nessun dorma. It was taken in the @WembleyTandoori after the FA Cup Final. Sean is a Burnley FC fan but I can understand why he would want the Blues to beat the Gooners – wouldn’t you?

It was a wonderfully warm, sunny day in north London yesterday, as Chelsea attempted to win the Double – they already were Premier League winners and just had to overcome Arsenal in the FA Cup to clinch the converted title.

They had already done the former but failed at the last hurdle.

But it was not to be – a 2-1 defeat with a Diego Costa goal the only thing to give cheer to the thousands of west Londoners supporting the Blues.

Here are series of pictures, that captured the day for me.

A lovely start Olympic Way with the stadium in the distance.

Ex Chelsea player and now top pundit Pat Nevin broadcasts to the footballing world on the BBC in Olympic Way, beside a burger van, as you do – he did not eat the burger and chips.

I wonder if this chap got his ticket?

Then for fans who who had match tickets, they could attend the fan zone.

Those without tickets were not admitted, shame on the organisers.

Even Club Wembley members had to go through strict security measures before entering the stadium.

As did the media. 😇

The matchday programme produced before the Manchester Arena attack – cost £10 – a lot of money in my opinion.

The game is about to begin – the blue section of the stadium in good voice and some nice flags too

Then the game begins – gulp!

It’s all over, Chelsea lose, fans go home disappointed. Players on the pitch learn the pain of failure.

Diego Costa in the mixed zone after the game. Will he be a Chelsea player next season – don’t bet on it