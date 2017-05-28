Sunday, May 28, 2017
Hammersmith’s George Groves wins world title at fourth attempt

Hammersmith’s George Groves wins world title at fourth attempt

By Richard Cawley -
0
21
George Groves celebrates beating Fedor Chudinov during their Super WBA Super-Middlewight at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

George Groves made it fourth time lucky in a world title attempt as he halted Fedor Chudinov at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane on Saturday night.

The Hammersmith super-middleweight has lost his previous three cracks, including two high-profile defeats to Carl Froch.

George Groves celebrates beating Fedor Chudinov during their Super WBA Super-Middlewight at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

But Groves dug deep to stop Chudinov in the sixth round and claim the WBA title.

It will open up the possibility of a unification fight with IBF champion James Degale, who the west London man has already beaten earlier in his professional career.

George Groves (right) in action against Fedor Chudinov during their Super WBA Super-Middlewight at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Hammersmith’s George Groves wins world title at fourth attempt