Hammersmith’s George Groves wins world title at fourth attempt

George Groves made it fourth time lucky in a world title attempt as he halted Fedor Chudinov at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane on Saturday night.

The Hammersmith super-middleweight has lost his previous three cracks, including two high-profile defeats to Carl Froch.

But Groves dug deep to stop Chudinov in the sixth round and claim the WBA title.

It will open up the possibility of a unification fight with IBF champion James Degale, who the west London man has already beaten earlier in his professional career.