Crystal Palace left reeling from Sam Allardyce quitting – but they have endured worse timing before

Crystal Palace have suffered worse timings in terms of managerial changes – none more so than Tony Pulis’ exit just 48 hours before the 2014-15 season kicked off – but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a sense of urgency as they once again cast out the net.

Sam Allardyce’s statement on Tuesday broke down the reasons why he has walked away from the Eagles after seemingly completing the hardest part of the job.

There wouldn’t have been many who did not expect him to make signings in the summer and upgrade the squad so that the South London club were not once again dragged into the skirmish at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

So his decision to walk away comes as shock. There was no mention of it in the build-up to his meeting this week with Palace chairman Steve Parish.

Coming up was the best transfer window to do business – not the trolley-dash of the January one where prices are extra steep and some of the merchandise can be faulty. As it turned out, the addition of Luka Milivojevic, Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp and Patrick van Aanholt at the start of 2017 all paid off.

You can’t imagine it is stress which has made Big Sam come up with a new plan. Did his latest battle against relegation take its toll on him? He seemed in press conferences to be the picture of composure. His thoughts were delivered in a wonderful no-nonsense manner.

The proof will be in the retirement. There are only so many box-sets – one of Allardyce’s ways to unwind – to watch before the urge to be back in that technical area is impossible to resist.

Wrigley’s will feel the financial hit as one of the most prodigious chewers of gum in football management waves goodbye.

Going back to his farewell address, Allardyce also moved to dismiss any notion that a disagreement over transfer targets or money was behind a parting of the ways.

Having worked in football journalism for 20 years, it is often hard to separate fact from fiction. Everything is usually an element of spin coming from varying directions. The genuine truth is only known by a select few.

Former Eagles striker James Scowcroft, now a UEFA A license coach who also does media work, described himself as “gobsmacked” that Allardyce had left his position.

He said: “Palace have offered Sam a way back into the game – Steve Parish offered him an olive branch – and he has thrown it back in his face. It is very, very sad. I feel for Crystal Palace and I feel for Steve Parish. I think they deserve a little bit better.

“It’s never good to lose your manager. But if he is going to go, then now is as good as time as any because you have got six weeks before pre-season starts and there is time to build a squad to go in a forward direction.”

The early indications were that Palace were ready to explore a move for Marco Silva, who had seemed set for Porto following a short spell in charge of Hull City which won him plaudits. Instead he agreed a two-year deal with Watford today.

Burnley’s Sean Dyche is another name in the frame. Roberto Mancini, the one with the most glittering CV as a player and a boss, is also desperate for another job.

“If you look in the last four years then what has worked at Crystal Palace is people like Tony Pulis and Sam Allardyce,” said Scowcroft. “They have got that experience of staying in the league.

“That’s the route to follow. “Sam did a good job but I don’t think he produced miracles. The players he got were far better than any of the bottom three clubs. Then again he came into a team that was struggling a lot, you have to give him a lot of credit for that. Palace gave him a chance after all the problems he had last year – I just feel a bit sorry he has done what he’s done. If he has just had enough then fair enough.”

Former Palace winger Eddie McGoldrick was also taken aback by the latest Selhurst Park developments.

“I was probably like Steve Parish, the rest of the board and 90 per cent of supporters – shocked.

“Palace have to go with someone that has experience and I’m sure that Steve and the board will get it right.

“Allardyce is the Red Adair of football – he keeps teams up. I, along with a lot of punters, couldn’t see us getting out of it after his first six or seven games but then he did a lot of work in that next international break and made some crucial signings.

“It was onwards and upwards and the results against Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal were huge in the end.

“It’s disappointing the way it has finished. With the players he’s got at his disposal and four or five signings you’d be looking at the top-10 or even top-eight next season.

“You have to respect his wishes. He’s gone out of the game with his dignity back intact, can relax with his family and get out of that pressure-cooker environment.”