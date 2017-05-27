Neil Harris: It is not just nine months of work to get Millwall up – it is 27 months of graft

Millwall’s return to the Championship is the reward for 27 months of hard graft.

That is the verdict of Lions boss Neil Harris after Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Bradford at Wembley.

The club’s record all-time goalscorer was put in interim charge in March 2015 before taking the role permanently a month later once relegation to League One was confirmed.

Harris has revitalised the Lions’ fortunes, culminating in a special moment in north London.

He said: “It is the second time I have been to Wembley as a manager and it is a difficult place to manage, to get messages onto the pitch. It is so big and there is so much noise.

“It is intense because there is so much at stake. Trying to manage with a clear mind is difficult. “I made a couple of substitutions after we scored but it was down to trusting the players to see the game out.

“Once the whistle is gone your first thought is to be respectful to the opposition and make sure you shake hands.

“Some people say it is the realisation of 10-and-a-half months of hard work but it’s not – it is the 27 months since I’ve been in charge that has gone into gaining promotion back to the Championship. It all boils down to one 90 minutes.

“Last year was the worst feeling I’ve had as a coach. This year is probably the best. That’s the fine line in football.

“I said before that I wanted so much for these players to have success in a Millwall shirt. A part of me almost wanted to be a fan for 20 minutes.

“You step back and almost become a dad in those moments. It’s like seeing your kids on their birthdays. I was so happy to see them celebrate.

“You get thrust in front of the press and have commitments. You can’t quite enjoy it. The journey back to the hotel on the coach was a surreal one for me. The boys were making a lot of noise and I was responding to texts messages.

“But you’re also thinking that now we have got to recruit some players for the Championship next season. You’re flicking through the Championship squads and the league table – and what a daunting test is ahead of us. It is all the emotions rolled into one.”

While Millwall delivered in the play-offs, the same applied to Harris’ tactics. Even his late introductions of Calum Butcher and Fred Onyedinma were carefully calculated.

“The easiest way to get messages on was by using the subs. When I brought Calum on I called Tony [Craig] over to give him some too.

“I tried to be consistent with what I did through the season. I stuck to a system – 4-4-2 – that I believed in and has not just served us well but also the club.

“Everyone knows their role and responsibility.”

Millwall were lucky not to be trailing at half-time with Billy Clarke failing to beat Jordan Archer from Mark Marshall’s through ball. The Lions exerted their will far better after the restart.

“The two teams had a gameplan how to stop each other and in the first half they executed their gameplan better,” said Harris. “It wasn’t about them getting their tactics right and we didn’t. They played well but we allowed them to play.

“The longer the game went on in the first half the more anxious my players were to get on the ball and that saw them give it away again. They were playing with a lack of calmness.

“I told them we can change the shape and personnel or just adjust. We adjusted the areas where we were going to let them have the ball.

“Jordan [Archer] made an excellent save from Billy Clarke. He’s through one-on-one on goal – he should score in that situation. The saving grace for us was that it felt on his right foot and he is a left-footed player. Take nothing away from the goalkeeper, it’s a superb stop. He stood strong at a key moment when his team needed him.

“In the first-half their midfield players had the ball too much and we stopped that and let their centre-halves have the ball. When we’ve been at our best at The Den we have let the centrehalves have the ball and not midfielders. In the second half it worked a lot better.

“Jimmy [Abdou] and Shaun [Williams] made really good decisions when to press the ball and when to sit back in two banks of four.

“I asked Aiden [O’Brien] and Jed [Wallace] to be a little more aggressive, not in terms of tackles but in their positioning – going a little higher on Bradford’s wing-backs.

“That’s how we got the ascendancy. In the second half we built periods of pressure, not sustainable pressure but we always looked threatening. We were threatening in the first 15 minutes and in the whole of the second half I felt we could score at any time.

“You are never going to stop any team getting the ball from box to box but you can limit their controlled possession. That was key.”