Greenwich Book Festival underway and Greenwich Family Arts Festival starts on Saturday

“With the Royal Greenwich Festivals now underway and the Book Festival now on there is now only a day until the new Greenwich Family Arts Festival begins.

Presented by Greenwich Theatre and Greenwich & Lewisham Young People’s Theatre, the week long festival starts on Saturday 27 May when classical cellist, composer, vocalist and loop artist Anna Scott brings her experimental approach to live performance to surprising locations in the borough, from shops and fast food restaurants to public spaces. Look out for her when you’re out and about around the borough.

On Monday 29 May the theatre programme kicks off with two different shows – the charming puppetry show Much Ado About Puffin in our new studio and the return of TV regular Mark Thompson on our main stage with his spectacular science show, back in Greenwich after selling out for two performances in February.

There are a range of other highlights through the week. At Greenwich Theatre, Happily Ever After is a fairytale about a prince looking for love with a modern twist. At the Tramshed in Woolwich, the UK premiere production of boxing drama Tom Molineaux tells the true story of a black American boxer who earned his release from slavery through boxing and made his way to London. Also at the Tramshed, How To Talk To Teenagers is a new play devised, written, and performed by GLYPT’s Young Company, based around the joy, frustration and intensity of being a teenager.

There is also a programme of free outdoor events this year. On Friday 2 June in General Gordon Square in Woolwich, parents with very young children can enjoy Strollercoaster, presented by The Bureau of Silly Ideas. Performed by two comedy actors this fun outdoor experience is designed to enthral babies and very young children while giving parents the chance to relax, sip on a mocktail and even get a massage.

The following day, on Saturday 3 June, The Tiny Travelling Tightwire Show rolls into Greenwich Park – part comedy, part circus the show comes from festival favourites and outdoor performance specialists Dizzy O’Dare.

We are proud this year to have also commissioned a new play as part of the festival. On Saturday 3 June, for ages 8 and above, we present a new version of Jack London’s classic adventure story The Call Of The Wild. London’s story tells the tale of Buck, the house dog kidnapped and shipped out to the frozen wastes of the Canadian wilderness where he must battle brutal masters, feral wolf attacks and the elements themselves as he struggles to fulfil his destiny and become leader of the pack. Set during the Klondike gold rush of 1897, the story is brought vividly to life in a new version adapted and directed by Tony Casement.

The festival is not just designed for people to watch performances – we also want them to get involved and have a go themselves – so the line-up also features a range of participatory workshops for people with any level of experience, from circus skills to sculpture, storytelling to puppetry.”

James Haddrell is the artistic and exectutive director of Greenwich Theatre

Visit www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk or www.glypt.co.uk for full event details.