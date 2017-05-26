Councillor Peter Brooks is the new mayor for Greenwich

A former electrician and telephone engineer who enjoys fishing is to be the new mayor for Greenwich.

Councillor Peter Brooks was officially installed as the new Mayor of the Royal Borough of Greenwich last week at a ceremony held in the Chapel at the Old Royal Naval College.

Councillor Christine May is to the new deputy mayor it was confirmed. Outgoing mayor councillor Olu Babatola was thanked for his hard work and dedication to the role.

Cllr Brooks has chosen two charities close to his heart to raise funds for during his year long tenure. The first is the Woolwich Garrison Church Trust which has renovated the ruins of the former garrison church bombed during the Second World War. The site which is now open to the public also houses a poignant memorial to soldiers from the borough who have sacrificed their lives in recent years including Lee Rigby who was murdered in Woolwich four years ago.

He is also to support the Eltham based Wide Horizons charity which works to provide outdoor adventure experiences to inspire young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The married dad-of-two who has three grand children, said: “I am honoured to accept the position of Mayor of the Royal Borough of Greenwich for the coming municipal year.

“I am particularly proud to act as an ambassador for Royal Greenwich as I have lived in the borough my whole life. I look forward to doing everything from meeting residents and visitors to chairing full council meetings and representing the borough.

“My two chosen charities are very worthy causes and I hope to raise as much money as possible to further their good work.”

Cllr Brooks worked full-time as an electrician and telephone engineer before joining the council almost two decades ago. He was deputy leader, under then leader Chris Roberts from 2002 to 2014 and during this time his achievements include creating a regeneration strategy for the borough, maximising investment from the London 2012 Olympic Games. He also oversaw the modernisation of council services and helped improve employment prospects for local young people.

He is a trustee, chair and director for several decision making bodies and is chair of governors at a primary school.