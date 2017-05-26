Ballet and new park as Greenwich celebrates 50 year twinning with Maribor

Greenwich staged a UK ballet premiere to celebrate its 50 year twinning with a Slovenian town.

To mark the partnership with Maribor the Slovene National Theatre’s show Radio & Juliet a modern adaptation of Romeo and Juliet set to music by Radiohead was performed at Woolwich Town Hall. The event was attended from a delegation from from Slovenia, who included His Excellency Mr Tadej Rupel the ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia and the Maribor Mayor Dr. Andrej Fištravec.

The visitors also unveiled a special plaque at the new Maribor Park on the Royal Arsenal site in Woolwich.

The ballet commissioned by the Slovenian Ministry of Culture was choreographed by the internationally renowned artistic director Edward Clug.

Students and community groups also attended the show which also included a showcase from Millennium Performing Arts College which culminated in a group work choreographed by two-time Olivier award winner Stephen Mear.

Mr Rupel, said: “While nowadays it sometimes feels that forces of division are becoming stronger, this celebration is a testament to the values of unity and friendship, as relevant today as they were half a century ago.

We are very honoured to celebrate the 50th anniversary since the second biggest Slovenian town Maribor and Greenwich were twinned, with the aim of promoting cultural ties and fostering friendship and understanding between people of our countries.

“And how better to celebrate than through culture – I greatly enjoyed the programme and performance by National Theatre Maribor, bringing us a remarkable ballet, an international production featuring performers from several countries.”

Councillor Denise Hyland, the leader of Greenwich council, said: “We were all delighted to be joined by the Maribor delegation. This 50-year anniversary has provided an invaluable opportunity to celebrate our enduring friendship and share ideas for even closer collaboration in the future.

“We are very grateful to the Slovenian Ministry of Culture and Slovene National Theatre Maribor for commissioning this captivating production and bringing it to Woolwich. The Royal Borough is very proud of its cultural vibrancy and will soon be home to London’s new creative district so it was very fitting to celebrate our twinning in this way and also enjoy a fantastic showcase by students from Millennium Performing Arts.

Greenwich borough is also twinned with Reinickendorf in Germany and Tema in Ghana