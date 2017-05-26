Friday, May 26, 2017
Woman critical after falling from a burning flat

By Mandy Little -
A woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition after she fell from a burning flat

Three fire engines and around 14 fire fighters and officers were called to a blaze at a block of flats in Poplar Place in Thamesmead on Thursday May 25 shortly after 5.15pm.

A spokesman from the police said on Friday: “A 57-year-old woman was taken to hospital was taken to hospital suffering from injuries believed to be sustained when she fell from the building. She remains in hospital in a critical condition.”

LFB said half of the one bedroom flat on the second floor was damaged by the blaze and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters from Plumstead, Erith and Bexley fire stations attended the fire which was brought under control by 6.15pm.

