Joe Baden’s royal honour for project to break the class barrier

The founder of an award-winning project to break down the class barriers into entering higher education picked up his Royal honour.

Joe Baden received his OBE from the Duke of Cambridge at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in recognition of his work with Goldsmiths Open Book which is based at Goldsmiths University of London in New Cross.

The Goldsmiths History graduate who drew upon his own experience to found and direct Open Book, was awarded the accolade in the Queen’s New Year Honours 2017 for his services to higher education. At the same ceremony on 12 May Goldsmiths alumna Manisha Tailor, football coach and founder of Swaggarlicious also collected her MBE from the Duke of Cambridge.

Since 2004 Open Book has been working to break down the barriers that discourage people from entering higher education. It works to encourage students to value and reflect on their own life experiences to offer new dimensions to the course at the university. Staff from the project also support individual students

Open Book which has already helped hundreds of students, gain qualifications and build careers won the Guardian University Award for student diversity in 2016.

Joe Baden said: “It’s been a long journey for all of us at Goldsmiths Open Book, but this award is testament to all of the hard work and commitment of everyone at the project and Goldsmiths, my alma mater and spiritual home. It means, that we are winning the battle, that people are finally recognising us, working class people, as being the real experts in our own lives. Slowly, we are creating acceptance, that the term ‘hard to reach’ is a myth and that you don’t have to abandon your own culture to survive, or as Goldsmiths Open Book is proving, make a difference in Higher Education.

“On a personal level, it means a massive amount. It is acknowledgement of the love, dedication and patience of my mum, who brought me and my sister up alone from a young age, after our dad passed away; the very first thing I thought when I was informed, was how proud she would be.

“It is a tribute to my wife Sharon, who gave my life purpose and took me from a cell, mental home and chronic addiction to become a worthwhile human being. And, most of all, it is proof of the therapeutic and life changing power of education.”

Manisha Taylor a Goldsmiths education graduate was recognised for her work with Swaggarlicious which uses the power of football and education to engage with diverse community groups and organisations, including women and girls and adults with mental illness.

She said: “Wow, to be honoured by the Queen and be a recipient of such a prestigious honour is something that I will cherish always. This MBE is dedicated to the continued 18 year commitment to aiding my twin brother gain a full-recovery from his mental illness that tragically changed our lives at the age of only 18 years old through his bullying at school. I must also dedicate it to football, for without it I would be lost, where a part of me still remains until I can speak to my brother again.”