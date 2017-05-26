Brockley Street Art Festival to bring 10 new murals

A FESTIVAL is to bring at least 10 new murals and for the first time offer tours so people can get even more immersed this year.

The Brockley Street Art Festival is to return for the third year and run from Friday June 2 until Saturday June 10 to coincide with the Brockley Max community music and arts celebration. In addition to watching top street artists work there is to be a host of associated events and activities including a “live painting jam”.

In the past two years the event has brought stunning art works to walls in and around Brockley painted by local, national and international artists. The legacy has included the landmark Bob Marley mural by Dale Grimshaw and Artista’s Flying Toast work.

This year organisers have confirmed they have at least 10 sites earmarked for high quality murals and have some talented street artists on board. Plans are afoot for Bristol based artist Aspire to create one of his pixelated birds works for which he is famous on the wall opposite Frendsbury Gardens.

Street artist Koene is to paint one of his photo realist portraits in St Norbert Road while Lionel Stanhope is to use his artistic talents to continue the South London trend of traditional signpost type murals in a work under a railway bridge. The Artmongers collective are also to repaint their famed key on the side of the Gantry restaurant in Brockley Road.

For the first time the festival is to include a number of tours, to encourage more people to get involved with the festival, including one for families led by arts educator Neysla da Silva-Reed. The festival is also to include a host of associated activities including a talk about the 2015 Supernova in our Hearts mural created by the Artmongers collective and a screening and the screening of cult graffiti film Bomb It at the festival’s pop up Courtroom Cinema.

Phillipa Ellis, on of the four voluntary festival directors, said: “The stunning murals created each year as part of Brockley Street Art Festival always bring a real buzz to the neighbourhood but we are extremely excited to be offering the public a chance to participate further in the festival and learn more about the art that they see.”

For more information visit brockleystreetart.com