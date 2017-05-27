Mother of invention

Family life is tough for Karen Edwards.

She has a husband, a house, two jobs, a two-yearold daughter to look after – and another baby due in four weeks’ time.

Plus there’s her international travel blog which has just won a national award – so she’s got to keep globetrotting.

The nurse manager at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, was crowned winner of the Travelcategory sponsored by LEGOLAND Windsor Resort at The annual UK Blog Awards last month at the Park Plaza Hotel in Westminster Bridge Road.

The blog, Travel Mad Mum, gets 50,000 views a month and has 120,000 followers on social media.

It’s a lot to juggle. She is not going to let giving birth – probably next month – stop her.

As soon as the baby is born, his photo will be taken and added to a passport application so the family can jet off to Canada, then head south. “We did the same with Esme – and she doesn’t look like her photo any more so we need a new one,” said Karen from Grange Road, Crystal Palace, who is married to Shaun Bayes, an electrician.

That way she can make the most of her maternity leave and add the latest entry to her global travelogue.

But there is one essential part of the unborn baby’s form they have been unable to fill out yet – the name. “It is just a matter of when he arrives, because we have filled the forms out,” she said.

“But we are still struggling with his name. We need to make a decision quickly.”

Esme is ready to go travelling ” The blog was born when the couple were on holiday in New Zealand and discovered Karen was pregnant.

The former graduate of London South Bank University, who also lectures there, said: “We had plans to travel a lot but suddenly I thought ‘Oh no – my life’s ruined! But my husband Shaun said it would be fine. We thought we were nearly 30, we have a house to rent out – why not bring the baby with us when she’s born? “Getting tenants for our home was the biggest stress. Once that was done, we were more relaxed.

“I can’t lie, though. It can be very hard to manage – maintaining the blog while working. Writing eats into your time. But it seems to be very popular.

“I started the blog when I was on maternity leave – I needed something to stimulate my brain. It was also a way to keep my family up-to-date with where we were. But I never thought it would turn into something this big in such a short time, two years. It has turned into a third job.

“I seem to have tapped into a niche – people seem to think you have to give up your life once you have had a baby, but it does not have to be the case. People say ‘Why didn’t I think of doing that?’ “I was shocked to win the award, though. There were so many amazing blogs in the running – it was crazy. I can’t give up nursing, though. It is do-able.”

She’s travelled to more than 60 countries so far, and shows no signs of flagging.

She said: “We would like to live in Bali one day – there is so much diversity in the landscape. It’s so nice that we inspire other families to travel with their kids and we really hope this award will allow us to break into the industry even more.

“Allowing us to write and share more content for those who follow us.”

It looks like she’s not about to give up her world-class job-juggling act yet.

Karen’s blog is at http://travel madmum.com/