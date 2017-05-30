Architect couple win award for own home

An architect couple who designed and built their own home have won one of the country’s top design awards for small projects.

Stephen and Laura Davies’ home in Hither Green was named London’s best by the Royal Institute of British Architects in its annual awards for the capital at its base in Portland Place, on May 22.

The house will now be put forward for the RIBA National Awards, with the successful recipients announced in July.

Mr Davies, a partner at Whitechapel-based 31/44 Architects, said: “It is great to get the recognition because there are so many amazing projects which never get any. “I think there is a bit of luck involved. The comments from the judges were very complementary.”

The judges said: “This beautifully composed new-build house is on a small street opposite a typical Victorian terrace in Hither Green. It makes a significant and appropriate urban contribution by providing a clear edge to a line of back gardens.

“Inside, magical proportions and an ingenious use of space provides a set of zen-like domestic interiors and courtyards, fitting for a small family.

“It is largely inward-looking, providing privacy and tranquillity. Interior and exterior merge seamlessly, extending the space of the living-rooms out into the gardens.

“Details have been meticulously considered down to the electrical switches,and the setting out and execution is near perfect.

“The house is a self-build project for the owner/architect and was delivered at a very low build cost. The judges felt that this house was outstanding.”

It is the couple’s second self-build – they also designed one by the River Quaggy in Lewisham.

“My wife did not want to leave the area so found another site at the end of the same road,” said Mr Davies, who is also working on projects in Inglemere Road, Forest Hill, St Aidan’s Road in East Dulwich and Amblecote Road, Grove Park.

“It is good to be able to build here and be recognised.

“We had to be mindful of density on this site because there is only one other house near the site and otherwise it is gardens. We wanted quality in the space we created, not quantity. And we were able to locate the two-storey part on the north side so that the garden faces south.”