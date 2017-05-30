£130 fine upheld for driver picking up disabled woman

A disabled woman’s designated driver was given a fine for parking on a pavement, even though an appeal adjudicator said there were “compelling reasons the notice should be cancelled”.

Anna Hopewell, 83, who is paralysed down one side after a stroke, was being picked up from her home in Brandram Road, Lewisham – where parking is residents only or a yellow line.

But her designated driver, Susanna Pinney, who has a blue badge, found all the residents’ bays were full. But parking on the yellow lines would have blocked the road if any emergency services such as fire engines or ambulances wanted to use it.

So Ms Pinney, from Hither Green Lane, decided to put her Ford Kia on a yellow line, but with two wheels on the pavement to allow any vehicles through. But Ms Pinney was still given a ticket.

And the even though the adjudicator in their appeal said the fine should be dropped, Lewisham insisted it be paid, as the borough’s policy does not allow pavement parking. Ms Pinney said: “The blue badge allows you to park on yellow lines but not pavements – but if we had gone over the yellow line but not on the pavement, emergency services would not have been able to get through.

“I made sure I left room for pedestrians or wheelchairs to get by on the path.

“I explained that Anna is 83, I am 75 and my partner John, who came with us, is 88, but the council would not relent. If we had blocked the road, would we have got a ticket? I was very surprised when the adjudicator, Andrew Harman, recommended Lewisham should use its discretion to scrap the charge, but refused to do so.

“It is bureaucracy gone bananas. The fine, £130, is quite a lot for pensioners like us. But it is more about the principle of the thing.”

Ms Pinney added: “When I lodged the appeal, I said I would welcome council officers’ advice over what I should do in the future as Mrs Hopewell would be needing further dental appointments. I have never had an acknowledgement or an answer.”

Adjudicator Mr Harman turned down their appeal because a contravention had occurred, but he said: “I am satisfied there are compelling reasons the parking charge notice should be cancelled. I suggest to the council this is a suitable case for exercising its discretion.”

A Lewisham council spokesman said: “This case went through the statutory process and an independent adjudicator found that the Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) was correctly issued to the vehicle which was parked on a public footway.

“The appeal was rejected with a recommendation to withdraw the ticket, which we rejected as parking on the public footway is not permitted at the location where the contravention took place. The PCN has been paid.”