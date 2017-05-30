The fresh Prince of swell fare

A former non-league footballer has followed the route of many of his better-paid professional counterparts to open his own pub.

But Clement Ogbonnaya has gambled much more by returning to his roots to transform a neglected part of Peckham.

The former St Thomas the Apostle College pupil went through the youth system at Dulwich Hamlet FC, but never quite made it to the top grade at the Ryman League Premier Division club.

He played football for the London District side with Marlon King, who would later go on to play for Watford in the Premier League.

After Coventry and then Loughborough universities – where he played non-league football for another Ryman Premier League club, Nuneaton – he worked in a Gap shop, then Armani, and then sold Xerox copiers.

But he had been organising parties at university and used his experience to get into managing West End clubs – he ran Love & Liquor in Kilburn and then Paradise By Way of Kensal Green. “I have mainly been focusing on outlets which have food, drink and partying under one roof,” he said. “But central London never felt real to me.”

Business took off when actor friend Idris Elba, who had a history of DJing at Hackney raves, and was by then famous for his work in The Wire, was a resident DJ at Paradise. All the time, Clement was dreaming of a pub in Peckham.

And now he has found one – in Clayton Road – he is serving Caribbean jerk chicken street food, by white blokes who call themselves White Men Can’t Jerk. The building was once the Clayton Arms and barely survived the riots in 2011.

It was taken over by squatters in 2015 and then by The Dolls House, a Shoreditch-based pub – but they pulled out earlier this year. “It’s a labour of love,” said Clement, who went to Turnham Primary School in Brockley and St Francis Xavier College in Clapham.

“It needed to be authentic. Some people come to an area to make money but this is about my passion for the area and the people.

“I used to call the A202 ‘Peckham’s front line’ because it is like the area’s shop window.

“I had imagined a beautiful busy pub there, which is why we have the mural on the outside. “There are already great restaurants like the Victoria in Choumert Road, which used to be the Bellingham, but they are at the other end. I wanted to be in the heart of Peckham.

“I’ve known White Men Can’t Jerk for more than four years, from festivals.

“Peckham is an insane mix of cultures so it doesn’t matter where you are from any more – you are just a Peckhamite.”