A summer fayre could raise ungnome wealth when some shortish characters help out with collecting large amounts of cash on June 6.

The little guys with the red pointy hats, colourful clothes and fishing rods are the theme of the event at The British Home, Crown Lane, Streatham, this year.

Garden gnomes have already raised £400 for the care centre, though, thanks to a team of volunteers who have written a fictional soap opera about the lives, loves, lies and liaisons of a set of small people.

The helpers, from the nationwide Performing Rights Society, which has an office in Streatham High Road, even bought themselves four gnomes to illustrate their tales. And sure enough, the little imps have already been getting up to mischief.

Gnoman is an island, they say, and the main couple, Gnora and Gnashley, have had baby twins already, within a week of their first date – the gestation period for dwarves is apparently very short. But he looks considerably older than her. And the other threads of the soap opera feature infidelity, broken hearts, drunken carousing, cliffhanger moments and lots of shouting. It’s just like Eastenders, only with short characters and even shorter plot lines. So if Gnashley ever gets like the Mitchells, it will be “gnome or Mr Nice Guy”.

Real life is also intervening – when Gnora gave birth, on hand was PRS society staff member Will Parry, who in March had to help deliver his daughter Azaria, when his wife went into labour at home. They got caught in gnoman’s land. Gnora – don’t call her an elf; it’s a misgnomer – has lived a very sheltered life in a back garden in Dulwich Village, but is slowly adjusting to motherhood.

Some aspects of the plot reflect the allegiances of one of the authors, PRS project manager John Ashley: “Gnora’s about three foot tall, has a yellow hat moulded to her head and is very friendly, as she’s always waving at people.

“The smile hasn’t been wiped off her face since Palace beat Arsenal 3-0.” Before they met, John wrote: “He’s constantly singing the Roy Orbison song ‘Gnomey the Lonely’. “He did cheer up for a short time when Palace beat Chelsea 1-2, especially as it was at Stamford Bridge, but that was very brief.”

John told the South London Press: “There are a couple of us write the stories and six people who vet it to take out the large number of references to Crystal Palace. Also, there was some suggestion Gnashley might not be the twins’ father – but we thought that was perhaps going where gnoman has gone before.” The fayre will have plenty of fun for all the family. Over fives can come dressed as their favourite character from Beauty and the Beast and enter the fancy dress competition followed by party entertainers.

For the under fives, Peter Pan’s Blue Lagoon Show will be run by the Norbury Hill Cubs Nursery. The nursery has supported the home over the last two years and has raised more than £6,000 for the charity. There will also be refreshments, cakes, arts and crafts, ceramic painting, raffles, a tombola, bric a brac, and a plant stall among others. And when it’s over, the small family will not be gnomeward bound, partly because the supermarket was glad to be rid of them – they will be given a permanent residence in the British Home’s garden. So if they are ever in poor elf, excellent care will be close at hand.

It’s well gnome for that. For more details and tickets for this extravaganza call the nursery on 07723 307758.