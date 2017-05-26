Major revamp for Thames riverside

A new stretch of the Thames riverwalk has been launched along a once-industrial part of the river’s south bank.

The project, led by Wandsworth council and funded by private development, upgrades 500m of waterfront along Nine Elms Lane from Heathwall Pumping Station in the west to the new Riverside Gardens park.

New rotating seats by leading designer Tord Boontje – called Dawn to Dusk – is inspired by one of JMW Turner’s favourite painting locations. The seats were unveiled as part of the area’s Chelsea Fringe programme and feature scented planters with drought tolerant plants acanthus, penesetum, agapanthus, kniphophia (red hot poker), fragaria (strawberry) and tulbhagia (society garlic). Riverside Gardens has been replanted in time for the Chelsea Fringe with colourful perennials allium, artemisia, crocossmia lucifer, peony, carex, calamagrostis and salvia.

A new pavilion, designed by Studio Weave and with art by textile designer Linda Florence, is being built close to Bourne Valley Wharf. Over the next 10 years most of the Thames river path from Battersea Park to the Albert Embankment will be turned into public open spaces, homes, pubs, shops and cultural spaces.

The long term aim is to create a joined up, green and walkable route along the Nine Elms and Vauxhall riverside, lined with new parks and attractive public squares. The latest phase of work to the riverside is well under way and will be completed over the course of this year. The pathway is closed to the public in some areas while work is carried out and the river wall is reinforced. Plans are already well advanced for the next phase of the river path revival, focusing on the stretch between Chelsea and Grosvenor Bridges and the approach to Battersea Power Station’s first phase, Circus West Village. Plans will be released for consultation later this year.

Nine Elms has always been a critical part of London’s landscape. Its past is one of commerce and industry, its future is of enterprise, art, culture and living. Nine Elms on the south bank is the name given to the “opportunity area” that sits between Chelsea and Lambeth bridges.

It includes Vauxhall and the Albert Embankment to the east and Battersea Power Station to the west. The area is being regenerated by Wandsworth and Lambeth councils working together. The development programme is extensive, including an extension of the Northern Line, new parks and schools, and new access to the Thames River Path. Development partners are building homes, the new US Embassy, business premises, shops and spaces for cultural exchange. The vision is a long-term one; to transform one of the capital’s last remaining industrial districts into a place for Londoners to call home.