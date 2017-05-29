Groups’ anger at Conservative plan for care

Local campaigners have joined forces to highlight how vital care and support could be hit if current government policy continues after the election.

Supporters of seven different local campaign groups joined forces on Saturday in Walworth Road to distribute leaflets, badges and posters to highlight the dangers they foresee if there is a Conservative majority in the next Parliament.

Groups involved in the NHS, housing services and benefit cuts want any future administration to stand up for education, health, a sustainable environment and affordable public housing. They also want the next government to oppose racism, exploitation and inequality. The publication of the Conservative manifesto last week reinforced the anger and determination of campaigners.

Denise Nicholls, from the Southwark Pensioners’ Action Group, said: “We are appalled at the proposed cuts that the Tories are going to make to the standard of living of older people.

“By means-testing the winter fuel allowance they are taking away something that has been a great help to lots of people in Southwark.

“Their message about social care is one that we cannot go along with. We believe it should be funded from general taxation like the health service.”

They say education, health services, public housing and many other vital services would face more cuts and privatisation. Nick Phillips, from the Southwark Trades Union Council, said: “We are here because we support the election of a new government that will pledge itself to provide decent jobs and a real increase in spending on housing, health and education services. “We are asking people to think carefully about all those issues and to vote for the party that when it is in power will promote all those principles, and will spend money on the jobs and services that serve the best interests of ordinary working people.”

Susan Sidgwick, from Keep Our NHS Public, said: “There was a lot of interest on the part of passers-by. We’ve been asking people to vote for the NHS in this election by supporting candidates who will commit to putting an end to the underfunding of health and social care, which is set to go on until 2020, and to reinstating a publicly-owned and run NHS. For me, that means the Labour candidate.”

Chris Kelly, from Southwark Save Our Service, the group which helped to coordinate the event, said: “There is a lot at stake. We live in turbulent times.

“The media pundits have written off Labour but the polls have seen a big shift in their favour during the past week as people looked at what is on offer in the manifestos of Labour and the Tories – the contrast could not be greater.

“People should use their vote, but it is what campaigners do in the next two weeks that will determine the outcome of the election.” The campaign groups will be out on the streets of Southwark again this weekend. Southwark and Old Bermondsey Conservative Association were unable to provide a comment at the time of going to press.