Guinea pigs inspire kids to become medics

There are more guinea pigs in Guys and St Thomas’s Hospitals than any other hospital in the country. Not the cute rodent that’s a beloved pet for many families, but people who volunteer for medical experiments.

More than 28,000 hospital patients volunteered to be guinea pigs in the trust’s trials last year, enabling life-saving cures to be approved much quicker. To acknowledge the fact, students from The Elmgreen School in Elmcourt Road, West Norwood joined hundreds of patients and staff at Guy’s and St Thomas’ to celebrate the new treatments and improvements in care made possible thanks to health research.

The 12 and 13 year olds were invited to take part in a range of interactive activities such as instruction in basic CPR and life- saving skills, a demonstration of the equipment used to measure lung capacity in asthma research, and a mock clinical trial investigating different types of fizzy drinks.

The session was organised by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Clinical Research Facility at Guy’s and St Thomas’ and staff from Evelina London Children’s Hospital, as part of the trust’s events to mark International Clinical Trials Day. Dominic Bergin, headteacher at the school: “We were delighted that Guy’s and St Thomas’ invited our Year 8 students to participate in this event. “Many of our students are planning careers as scientists, nurses or doctors and this day was a fantastic opportunity to meet with the inspirational people that are doing those jobs and changing lives in our community.”

Celebrated all over the world on or near May 20, International Clinical Trials Day celebrates the day in 1747 that James Lind, ship’s surgeon aboard the HMS Salisbury, began his pioneering clinical trial into the causes of scurvy.

The events at Guy’s and St Thomas’ were organised to encourage patients, their families and carers to ask their nurse or doctor about taking part in health research. In 2015/16, about 28,000 patients were involved in clinical trials / research at Guy’s and St Thomas’, more than at any other trust in England over the same period.

In addition to the special science class, the trust also invited patients, staff and members of the public to take part in a range of interactive activities throughout the day such as investigating their tolerance for pain with the ice water challenge, having a practice go in an inflatable MRI scanner, and testing their skills with an ultrasound machine.

There were also doctors, nurses and scientists on hand to discuss the research taking place at Guy’s and St Thomas’ and the opportunities for patients and staff to get involved. Professor Charles Wolfe, director of research and development at Guy’s and St Thomas’, said: “International Clinical Trials Day is a fantastic opportunity for us to talk to our patients, staff and community about the groundbreaking research that takes place here.

“We have nearly 500 studies taking place across the hospital, many of which are already improving the way patients are cared for.

“I hope our events today will encourage even more members of our community to take part in research.” Holly Hoang, a student at The Elmgreen School, said: “It was a very interesting and fun. I really enjoyed all of the activities and finding out more about how clinical trials are run. “The staff were really friendly and answered lots of our questions.”