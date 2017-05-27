Leisure centre is given new workout

Sporty residents poured into a community leisure centre after it was reopened following a huge refurbishment. cores of locals last weekend took advantage of being able to use Seven Islands Leisure Centre for free – including its new changing rooms, a new group cycle studio, a new reception area, a refurbished pool hall and upgraded gym facilities.

Fully qualified trainers from centre management firm Everyone Active Personal put visitors through free sessions including group studio cycling, functional circuit sessions and a boxercise class at the centre in Lower Road, Canada Water.

Members of the community were also invited to go for a dip in the swimming pool for free and little ones had their faces painted.

It was great to see so many local people taking part in a range of fun and exciting activities at Seven Islands Leisure Centre over the weekend,” said Everyone Active general manager Paul Bew. “We are very excited by the redevelopments that have taken place at the centre, and are now able to offer members a modern facility with top-class fitness provision for the local community.”

For more information on the centre please call 0333 005 0407 or visit www.everyoneactive.com.