‘If I was on X Factor, I’d run off the stage,’ says singer Trinna

Singer-songwriter Trinna Carter, from Peckham, has a bit of work to do in the confidence department. “I’m scared of any kind of judgement,” said the 24-year-old. “If I was on the X-Factor I would just run off stage.”

That should all change now, though, because she has just been picked as a future star by Capital FM radio station. That landed her a recording session to produce her own song “Too Bad”, which now has 12,000 hits on online music channel SoundCloud as a result – and should get many times that number.

But Trinna, who recruits and finds jobs for nurses for her full-time job, might never have entered the contest herself, because of her low self-belief. “My sister applied for me,” she revealed.

“She sent my SoundCloud link in. I didn’t have a clue. Then I got the call to say I had been shortlisted. It was quite a surprise. I said to my sister ‘What have you done?’ “They played my song on the radio and the next I heard I had won.

“I am trying to be confident but I am not there yet.” She was shortlisted by Capital FM DJs and then listeners were asked to vote their clutch of finalists. When she came top in the poll, she was asked in to their studio to make a live recording of her song Too Bad. “It is good to be making my way as an artist,” said Trinna, from Glengall Road, who cites Nao, Jah Cure and Ella Mai as some of her influences.

“It is hard working full-time and write songs. It is tiring but it’s something I had to do. But now I am trying to follow my dreams. This is a good start. “I have written 19 songs already but it took a bit of time to find my sound. Now that I have it, I feel more ready.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel. I have a really good support team.

“My mum and dad are very proud. And my sister says she wants to get us out of the ghetto and it’s my job to sort it out.

“I’m the only one in the family who sings, but she’s good at the management side of things. The former pupil of Catford Girls School and Crossways Academy, Brockley, is well connected, too – she knows BBC Sound of 2017 winner Ray Blk, and nominee Stefflon Don and went to school with MOBO winner Nadia Rose.

But she confesses to a liking for indie bands like Mumford & Sons, Evanescence and Green Day. “I like writing songs,” she said. “I use it to process my emotions – for example if I am broken-hearted, I can write about it. I might not be able to solve it – but it does help to get it out.

“I’m now working with a couple of artists, including Yxng Bane to bring out an EP later this year, so watch this space. “Too Bad is about a relationship which had issues.” Fronted by the Vodafone Big Top 40’s Marvin Humes, Vodafone Future Breakers is continuing the search for the best unsigned talent from across the UK to join their previous winners, including Ryan Lawrie and Roman Road, as the next big thing in music. Listeners, budding artists, DJs and band members enter their tracks or videos through a dedicated hub where they could win a recording studio session with a top industry producer.

To hear Too Bad. go to https://soundcloud.com/search?q=trinna%20carter