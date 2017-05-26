Charlton boss reveals number one aim – more important than any summer transfer signing

Karl Robinson says that Charlton’s number one priority is to secure Ricky Holmes on a new contract.

Sheffield United recently made a bid for the winger, who turns 30 next month, but the Addicks responded by saying their star attacker was not for sale.

“I spoke to Ricky last week – he’s away on holiday,” said Charlton manager Robinson. “He knows what I think of him as a person and as a player.

“I want to build the team around people like Ricky. That is as conclusive as I can get.

“Hopefully he’ll come back and we will have a chat. My number one aim before I bring anyone is to make sure Ricky is in a Charlton shirt at the beginning of the season.

“He is an amazing person and the fans have seen what he brings to the club. Everyone knows how much he cares.

“Ricky gets away with a little bit more with me because he performs on a Saturday afternoon. If I had a team full of lads like him we would be right up there. It’s my job to do that.”

It is unclear whether Holmes, who has 12 months to run on his current terms, could push for a move to the Blades. It would be a chance to play in the Championship for the first time and work again with Chris Wilder, who he enjoyed a League Two title-winning campaign at Northampton with before last summer’s switch to the Addicks.

“He’s got to buy into what I’m trying to build, then he’ll be a Championship player next year,” said Robinson. “The next 12 months are going to be hard for everybody – there will be pressure. But success doesn’t just happen. It takes a lot of hard work.

“All the players I have spoken to I have said ‘give me 12 months’ and once that is over then as a group of friends you’ll be enjoying one of the biggest challenges of your life the following season’.

“It’s where they want to be and where I want to be. It has got to be the message.”