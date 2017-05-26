Friday, May 26, 2017
Charlton Athletic looking to close deal for Oxford man – and outbid...

Charlton Athletic looking to close deal for Oxford man – and outbid Luton Town

By Richard Cawley -
0
433
Coventry City's Kyel Reid (left) and Oxford United's Liam Sercombe battle for the ball during the Checkatrade Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday April 2, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Final. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Charlton Athletic are looking to strike a deal for Oxford United midfielder Liam Sercombe.

The 27-year-old is set to leave the U’s with a fee of £150,000 placed on his head.

The South London Press has been told that Charlton are ahead of Luton Town in the pursuit of Sercombe.

He joined Oxford from Exeter two years ago. United activated an extension clause in his contract to ensure they would get a fee from any summer move.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Charlton Athletic looking to close deal for Oxford man – and outbid...