Charlton Athletic looking to close deal for Oxford man – and outbid Luton Town

Charlton Athletic are looking to strike a deal for Oxford United midfielder Liam Sercombe.

The 27-year-old is set to leave the U’s with a fee of £150,000 placed on his head.

The South London Press has been told that Charlton are ahead of Luton Town in the pursuit of Sercombe.

He joined Oxford from Exeter two years ago. United activated an extension clause in his contract to ensure they would get a fee from any summer move.