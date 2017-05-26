We stand united: South London remembers victims of Manchester bombing – and calls for message of love, not hate

South London residents have rallied to remember the victims of Monday’s suicide bombing in Manchester – and to declare they will not react with hate as a result of the deaths.

Supporters of South East London Stand Up To Racism came together for a unity vigil for Manchester on Wednesday night. Dozens of people gathered at Lewisham clocktower to pay their respects to the victims of Monday night’s bomb attack and to call for unity. The vigil held a minute’s silence and heard a reading of Manchester poet Tony Walsh’s poem This is the place from Paula Peters, of Disabled People Against Cuts.

The vigil was also addressed by speakers from Stand Up To Racism, Unite Community South East London and Lewisham Islamic Centre. Harold Wilson, from Stand Up To Racism, said: “It’s important for us to come together to pay our respects to the victims of Manchester and to show solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters targeted by racists in the wake of Monday night’s horrific attack.”

Amina Mangera, chairwoman of Unite Community’s South-east London branch, said: “We in Unite SE London community branch stand in solidarity with the resilience and strength of the people in Manchester at this traumatic time. We will not let hate and violence divide our communities.” Paula Peters, from Disabled People Against Cuts, said: “It is important that we stand together in solidarity with the people of Manchester to stand up against hatred and racism and fight back against the rhetoric that can cause division and hatred in our community. “In these dark times it is important that we can give hope, love and tolerance to all sections of society and unite and fight back against discrimination and bigotry.” Stand Up To Racism South East London is part of the national Stand Up To Racism campaign, supported by major trade unions, faith and community groups. Organiser Mark Dunk, of the South-east London group, said: “We do not feel we can stand by while groups seek to exploit the pain and anguish of victims’ families to push the politics of hate.” A statement from the group said: “At times such as this solidarity and unity are vital – we must #StandUnited. “We will have candles and banners. You are more than welcome to bring your own candles, banners and peace placards, too. “This vigil has been organised by South East London Stand Up To Racism, and is being supported by Lewisham Islamic Centre. “Don’t let the racists divide us. All welcome.”

The bomb attack took place at 10.30pm on Monday at the Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert.

The suicide bomber killed 22 people, the youngest aged eight. Grande cancelled two scheduled concerts at the O2, one last night and one tonight. North Greenwich station staff showed solidarity with Manchester in the aftermath of the attack.

The notice board, which sometimes has fun rhymes relating to concerts held at the O2, displayed in contrast a heartfelt message this week. It took up the length of the board encouraging everyone to “not let this tear us apart” and “let the love between us, keep us strong”. It also lightheartedly encouraged everyone to “stand, side by side, hand in hand and defiantly dance to a popular song”. Its last words encouraged Ariana Grande not to “feel the blame”. London Protect, an alliance of the capital’s three forces – the Met, the City of London and British Transport Police, issued a warning to all organisations and businesses in the area about the change in the level of danger. It also confirmed officers will work with neighbourhood organisations on proactive operations and random targeted patrols in sensitive areas. This followed the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre’s decision to raise the threat level for international terrorism in the UK to “critical” – meaning they believe an attack remains highly likely and a further one may be imminent.

A spokesman for the Met said: “Terrorists aim to create discord, distrust and fear. The police stand with all communities and will take action against anyone who seeks to undermine society, especially where their crimes are motivated by hate. “We are reaching out to all communities, particularly those which may be feeling vulnerable. “Hate crime against any group will not be tolerated.”

A Lambeth council spokesman said: “We are working with the Metropolitan Police and central government to ensure our buildings remain secure and the public remain safe. “While we are encouraging extra vigilance, the move to ‘critical’ should not affect our day-to-day work for the residents of Lambeth.” A spokesman for Lewisham said: “We keep security under constant review.”