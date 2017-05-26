Friday, May 26, 2017
Bumper 72-page South London Press Friday – out now!

Bumper 72-page South London Press Friday – out now!

By Charlie Stong -
35
0

In this week’s edition:

  • South London stands with the people of Manchester following Monday’s terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena
  • Tips for what to do with the kids during half-term
  • Our great new property section South London Living
  • The latest general election coverage
  • Our great new columnists, including Sue Domain – the mum about town
  • Six-page preview of the Brockley Max arts festival
  • Nine pages of South London Sport, including more on Millwall’s promotion to the Championship
  • And much, much more – all for just 50p!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Charlie Stong

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Bumper 72-page South London Press Friday – out now!

Bumper 72-page South London Press Friday – out now!

By Charlie Stong -
35
0