Preston interested in deal for Norwich keeper – Charlton loanee won’t be back at The Valley

Declan Rudd is a wanted man – and the Norwich keeper looks hugely unlikely to be back at Charlton next season.

The South London Press has been told that Preston North End are keen on the stopper, who recently extended his stay at Carrow Road by 12 months.

Rudd spent the whole of the last campaign on loan with Charlton – making 40 appearances – but they have had to cast their search elsewhere for a new number one for the 2017-18 campaign.

He has had two previous loan moves to North End.

The Addicks are keen on Milton Keynes goalkeeper David Martin but it appears the two parties still have negotiating to do in regards to personal terms.