All-time great Sangakkara on why it is time to end his career at end of this season

Surrey’s Kumar Sangakkara has revealed he will call time on his first-class career at the end of the season.

The former Sri Lanka captain became only the fifth batsman since the Second World War to hit hundreds in both innings against Middlesex at Lord’s – which proved vital in Surrey earning a draw in the County Championship Division One last week.

Sangakkara, one of cricket’s all-time greats, said: “You need to get out while you are ahead. No one wants an old dog just playing for the sake of it.

“All in all, I’ll have a few more months, and that’ll be it. Look – I’m 39. I’ll soon be 40. The biggest mistake you can make is to think you are better than you are and you try to fight the inevitable.

“All good things come to an end. Cricketers, like any other sportspeople, have an expiry date. I’ve been very lucky to play as much as I have. I’m not taking anything for granted, but there’s a lot of life to be lived away from the game.”

Sangakkara, who now has a combined 98 career hundreds in all formats, added: “When I first came to Surrey I didn’t know what to expect. A lot of friends asked me: ‘Why fourday cricket? It’s long, it’s tough in England, it’s cold. It’s a long hard grind.’ “I thought the same to be honest. But I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Surrey.

“Having been here now for the better part of two seasons, coming into my third, it’s a very special club and the Oval is a very special place.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity and the environment that I have come into.

“We’ve got a fantastic side, really nice people and the entire Surrey unit, from the playing staff to the staff in general really look after each other and back each other up and that’s wonderful to see. With all the history and tradition, to have played for the club is a great honour.”

Reflecting on a hard fought draw against Middlesex, the defending county champions, Sangakkarra described his back-to-back tons as “very special, especially given the game situation.”

“It called for someone to score runs and, as a team, we batted very well in our second innings. In the first innings we had the tougher of the conditions, with the ball moving around under an overcast sky, but we managed to get a decent total.

“In the second innings we were under a bit of pressure, but the way Scott Borthwick (49) batted, then Ben Foakes (67 not out) and Sam Curran (51) put us in a position where we couldn’t lose the game unless something drastic happened. It was very important for us to be in that position going to Essex.”