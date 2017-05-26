Marcus Hook’s Column: Middlesex draw proves Surrey still have a lot to learn

For Surrey, the relief of sneaking into the Royal London play-offs was soon followed by a sobering, yet honourable draw against the defending county champions at Lord’s.

As is often the case in Division One, as opposed to Division Two of the County Championship, it was important that Surrey avoided defeat.

Given their record at Middlesex – where they haven’t won a championship game since 1997 – Surrey’s fans ventured north of the River Thames more in hope than expectation.

It could well have been a different story were it not for Kumar Sangakkara’s 114 and 120. The game underlined that this Surrey side still has a lot to learn. But with Sangakkara at the centre of so much of what they do, who better to guide them? The Sri Lankan managed just one championship hundred last year, yet still topped Surrey’s batting averages with 49.47. In 2015, he averaged 45.78. This term, even if he now goes on to make five successive ducks, Sangakkara will still be averaging over 50.

The Oval outfit start another four-day game today at Essex, who disposed of Hampshire with surprising ease to go top of the table. Hampshire, who raised a number of eyebrows when they beat the mighty Yorkshire a month ago, were skittled out twice in the space of 85 overs last weekend as Essex cantered home winners by an innings and 97 runs.

Essex’s big strength is they bat all the way down, although one glance at their averages would suggest otherwise. Currently, only Alastair Cook (67.40), Dan Lawrence (56.80) and Tom Westley (54.50) are averaging over 23 in this season’s championship.

One suspects it’s only a matter of time before Ravi Bopara and Nick Browne are amongst the runs.

I thought Essex would not find it as easy to bowl sides out twice as they did last summer, in Division Two, especially following the retirements of David Masters and Graham Napier. But 23-year-old seamer Jamie Porter looks like one for the future while off-spinner Simon Harmer, a veteran of five Tests for South Africa, could turn out to be the shrewdest of this season’s Kolpak signings – of which, sadly for English cricket, there have been quite a few.