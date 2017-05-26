Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois is too explosive for David Howe – South London heavyweight star motors on

Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois continued his seamless transition into the professional game as he took just 40 seconds to knock out David Howe on Saturday.

The South London heavyweight recently signed professional terms with promoter Frank Warren and has fought three times in little over a month.

Howe, 36, came into the contest with a 13-5 record. The Sheffield man had an advantage in experience and height – but it counted for nothing.

Dubois landed one right-handed bomb and although Howe managed to beat the referee’s count the contest at the Copper Box Arena was over.

Dubois – dubbed triple D – has halted all three of his opponents since being tempted away from the amateur game, where he was a major medal hope for Great Britain.

The Greenwich prospect is only 19 – a baby in terms of when heavyweights peak – but the way he is performing suggests at least a Southern Area title fight is realistic by the end of the year.

In the short term Dubois faces a return to the same venue on July 8 where he will be part of the undercard to Billy Joe Saunders’ WBO world middleweight title defence against Avtandil Khurtsidze.

Dubois had predicted he would be “explosive, dynamic and powerful” against Howe, although the seasoned performer was floored the first time he took a big punch.

“I went out there to learn and to do my job,” said Dubois.

“I executed it in style. “I was soaking up the atmosphere and the crowd lifted me, I fed off it.

“It is all about moving on and going through the levels, reaching the fullest potential in boxing. The best is yet to come.

“I want to keep pleasing my promoter Frank Warren, impressing the crowd and developing as a fighter. Frank congratulated me on the win.

“Hopefully I can surpass all the best fighters to come out of Britain before.”

Bradley Skeete makes the second defence of his British welterweight title against Shayne Singleton on June 2 at the Brentwood Centre.

The former Earlsfield ABC star has won seven straight since his sole loss in November 2014 to Frankie Gavin. That also includes outpointing Sam Eggington, who has since picked up the European belt.

Skeete’s record stands at 25-1 with Singleton’s ledger 23-1-1. The challenger from Lancashire has not fought since drawing with the unheralded Evaldas Korsakas in October.