Long live Zaha! Palace winger Wilf signs five-year contract extension

Wilfried Zaha has signed a five-year contract extension at Crystal Palace.

The news is a major boost for the managerless Eagles, with confirmation of the deal heading off any doubts that the Ivory Coast international could leave this summer.

Zaha has been the outstanding performer for Palace in the 2016-17 season and it was his goal which put the South London club on their way to a convincing victory over Hull City to secure top-flight survival in their penultimate fixture.

Zaha told the club’s official website: “Palace is in my heart and I don’t think the story is over. I spoke with Steve and I think I still have more to give this club.

“The supporters have been amazing and I want us to do more than just stay in the League next year. I would like to thank the chairman for being a big part of my journey and his fellow owners for backing me and rewarding my progression. Let’s do this!”

Chairman Steve Parish said: “Wilf has been with the club since he was eight years old and in the first team from the day I arrived.

“He is our talisman and someone that week in week out gives everything for the red and blue. I’m delighted he has committed his future to us and look forward to climbing up the table with him next year.”