Parents unite to oppose school cuts threat

Parents, pupils and campaigners from across Southwark will come together to fight cuts to school funding.

They fear the borough’s school will be badly hit but budget cuts and teacher redundancies if current funding guidelines for the next three years are not revised in the aftermath of the geneeral election.

The 2017 General Election manifestos published by the three main political parties – Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrat – all pledge to introduce a fairer funding formula, while ensuring that no school loses out as a result.

But the Conservative Party’s overall spending plans will still mean that per pupil funding will go down in real terms over the lifetime of the next parliament.

The funding gap has been reduced but not eradicated. Southwark schools are still at risk of losing hundreds of pounds per pupil, meaning cuts to staff and resources.

Three events are planned in Southwark to mark the National Day of Action being called by the Fair Funding for All Schools campaign.

Parents and children across Peckham, East Dulwich and Nunhead, will march to Peckham Rye Park for a picnic and poster competition. Candidates standing to be the MP for Camberwell and Peckham have been invited and Harriet Harman has confirmed that she will attend and pledge her support for the campaign.

In Dulwich, parents and children will be campaigning with Helen Hayes outside Dulwich Hamlet Junior School at the start of the school day. At the end of the school day parents and pupils will march from Dulwich Hamlet Junior School to Brockwell Park, passing other local schools including Dulwich Village Infants, Judith Kerr, the Charter and Rosendale, where others will be joining the march.

Southwark’s schools are incredibly successful, with 93 per cent of schools being rated good or outstanding by Ofsted, and Southwark is above the national averages for Key Stage 2, GCSEs and A-Levels. The planned cuts would make it much harder for schools to continue to deliver a first class education for children in Southwark. Southwark Fair Funding for All Schools believes that our children deserve the best start in life – and that includes the best education.

The Peckham Rye Picnic and Poster Competition will be in Peckham Rye Park picnic area from 3.45pm-5.30pm. Harriet Harman will arrive at approx. 4.15pm.

The Dulwich Hamlet Morning Action will be taking place between 8am and 9am outside Dulwich Hamlet Junior School.

The march from Dulwich Hamlet to Brockwell Park will be starting at Dulwich Hamlet Junior School at 3.40pm, and will go along Dulwich Village, left down Village Way, along Half Moon Lane, through the pedestrian area in front of Herne Hill Station to Brockwell Park. The march will pass neighbouring schools who are invited to join along the way – Dulwich Village Infants, Judith Kerr, the Charter and Rosendale.